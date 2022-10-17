trending:

Lin-Manuel Miranda cuts Broadway-focused ad for Schumer’s reelection bid

by Judy Kurtz - 10/17/22 2:38 PM ET
Associated Press/Julia Nikhinson
Lin-Manuel Miranda appears at the Clinton Global Initiative, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Lin-Manuel Miranda is not throwing away his shot at giving a star-studded boost to Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer’s reelection bid, cutting a campaign ad for the New York Democrat.

The “Hamilton” creator appeared in a recently released ad for Schumer with a Broadway focus.

“When COVID hit, we weren’t sure we would ever be back,” Miranda said of New York’s famed theater district, as he looked into the camera in the Schumer ad.

Beginning in 2020, theaters faced the longest shutdown in Broadway history, 18 months, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Then Chuck Schumer created the Save our Stages program,” Miranda said in the ad, referring to bipartisan legislation spearheaded by the four-term senator that secured $15 billion in COVID-19 aid funding to include relief for live venues, independent movie theaters and cultural institutions. Broadway theaters reopened last year.

It’s not the first time that Miranda has joined forces with Schumer. In 2016, Miranda was on-hand as Schumer introduced legislation aimed at banning the use of software by scalpers purchasing large amounts of tickets to concerts and shows.

A New York native, Miranda was an outspoken supporter of President Biden’s 2020 White House bid.

A Siena College poll released last month showed Schumer leading over his Republican Senate opponent, former Newsmax host Joe Pinion, 55 to 36 percent.

