Former President Obama, Michelle Obama cast midterm ballots

by Alex Gangitano - 10/17/22 5:14 PM ET
Associated Press/Charles Rex Arbogast
Former President Barack Obama, left, and former first lady Michelle Obama cast their ballots at an early voting venue Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in Chicago.

Former President Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama cast early votes on Monday for the midterm elections, calling on others to vote this cycle.

“Michelle and I voted early today. Now it’s your turn,” the former president said. “Because every vote matters.”

He shared a photograph of the couple showing off their “I voted” stickers at a polling station. Early voting opened on Monday in several states, including the Obamas’ home state of Illinois, as well as Georgia and Michigan.

Former President Obama is heading out on the campaign trail to help Democrats in the last few weeks before election day. He will hold rallies in Atlanta on Oct. 28 and in Michigan and Wisconsin on Oct. 29 to boost Senate and gubernatorial candidates in those crucial states.

Obama touted Democrats’ accomplishments leading up to this election in a recent interview with the podcast “Pod Save America,” mentioning the Inflation Reduction Act and the gun control bill.

“The great thing that I think we have going for us is that even with really slim majorities, what we’ve shown is that we can deliver,” he said.

