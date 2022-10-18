trending:

Dave Matthews to perform at campaign rallies for Fetterman, Ryan

by Judy Kurtz - 10/18/22 1:02 PM ET
Dave Matthews performs
Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Dave Matthews performs at the Railbird Music Festival in Lexington, Ky., in 2021.

Dave Matthews is aiming to bring a “Crush” of voters to the polls, performing at get-out-the-vote rallies for a trio of Democrats in high-profile midterm election races.

The “Crash Into Me” singer will take to the stage in Pittsburgh on Oct. 26 for a free concert to support Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s (D) Senate bid, the band announced Tuesday. Fetterman’s race against celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz (R) to replace the retiring Sen. Pat Toomey (R) is one of the most closely watched November contests in the country.

The announcement of the Dave Matthews Band’s lead singer’s push in Pennsylvania comes just days after the band said it would also play in front of an audience in Raleigh, N.C., on Oct. 25 “in support of Cheri Beasley and [North Carolina] Democrats.”

A Tuesday poll from East Carolina University found Democratic candidate Beasley is trailing her Republican opponent, Rep. Ted Budd, in the race for the Tar Heel State’s Senate seat, 44 percent to 50 percent.

Dave Matthews is also poised to perform Oct. 24 at another no-cost concert in Columbus, Ohio, for Rep. Tim Ryan’s (D) Senate run.

Ryan faces “Hillbilly Elegy” author J.D. Vance (R) in Ohio’s Nov. 8 election. Vance had a 2-point lead over Ryan in a USA Today-Suffolk University poll released on Monday.

