Youngkin declares Missy Elliott Day in Virginia

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) honored hip-hop star Missy Elliott on Tuesday by declaring “Missy Elliott Day” across the state.

The Virginia native, who is known for hits like “Get Ur Freak On” and “Work It,” grew up in Portsmouth, Va., becoming active in her church choir before forming R&B group Sista and rising to fame.

“Today, I was honored to declare October 17, @MissyElliott Day!” Youngkin tweeted. “As a native Virginian, she has inspired young women in the Commonwealth and beyond to pursue careers in the arts and music. She is the American dream!”

Youngkin presented the proclamation to Elliott at a Tuesday ceremony hosted by the Portsmouth City Council during which a portion of the city’s McLean Street was renamed to “Missy Elliott Boulevard.”

Rep. Bobby Scott (D-Va.), who represents Portsmouth, also attended.

The ceremony was held at Manor High School, where Elliott graduated in 1990, although it was called Woodrow Wilson High School at the time.

“We’re beyond proud of Missy’s accomplishments and so thrilled to have the opportunity to celebrate her right here in her hometown of Portsmouth, Virginia,” Portsmouth City Manager Tonya Chapman said in a statement. “Missy’s trailblazing career is a testament that when you dream big, anything is possible. We’re excited to celebrate her and rename this street in her honor.”

The city held a community parade in the lead up to the ceremony and also presented Elliott with a ceremonial key to the city.

Had a great day in Portsmouth honoring @MissyElliott at her alma mater Manor High School, and for the dedication of Missy Elliott Boulevard. Her groundbreaking career is an inspiration and source of immense pride for the entire Hampton Roads community. pic.twitter.com/9T1yS3DNAe — Rep. Bobby Scott (@BobbyScott) October 17, 2022

The four-time Grammy winner was admitted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2019.

In 2015, she made an appearance at the Super Bowl halftime show alongside pop star Katy Perry.