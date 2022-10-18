Swalwell offers relationship advice for politically divided couples

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) says it’s possible to find love with someone on the opposite side of the aisle — and that couples with opposing political views “absolutely can work.”

“Look, my parents are Republican,” Swalwell told Maria Avgitidis in a clip from an upcoming episode of the podcast “Ask a Matchmaker” obtained by ITK.

“My wife, she grew up with the Pence family,” Swalwell said of his spouse Brittany Watts’s connection to the former vice president. “Her grandfather was a pallbearer in Mike Pence’s father’s funeral.”

“What you want is just somebody who’s not so fixed in their beliefs that they can’t hear you out and find common ground,” Swalwell said when asked if political opposites can make it in today’s world.

“Politics should not define every part of our lives,” he said.

“I think the most important thing is, does the person you want to be with even care? It’s like the ‘do they give a shit rule,’” the 41-year-old dad of three continued.

“Too many people just don’t care, and they don’t tune in, and they don’t track what’s going on. And then if they do care, then what is it that they care about? And can you have a conversation that challenges how you view?”

Swalwell said when his wife tells him “I don’t really agree with you on that,” it’s a chance to take a step back.

“And then you I think can be self-reflective about it and take the feedback or not. But those are the best times of relationships. I don’t know if you really want an echo chamber. And I just hate that our politics has driven us to a place where we feel like it’s two corners and we can’t cross,” he said.

The 2020 White House hopeful reflected on his early days in Congress as a “delinquent bachelor” before being set up through friends with his future wife. But the pair’s first date almost didn’t happen, thanks to his job in Congress.

Swalwell was on board a flight from Washington to San Francisco to make his weekly trip home to his district when a lightning storm pushed back his departure time by three hours.

After finally landing in the Golden State, Swalwell said he dipped into a hotel and pretended to be a guest there so he could check his bag.

“I didn’t want her first impression of me to be this like grizzled road warrior,” Swalwell said.

Since tying the knot in 2016, Swalwell said politically Watts has become “farther to the left than I am now, which is kind of funny.”

The full “Ask a Matchmaker” podcast featuring Swalwell will be released on Nov. 1.