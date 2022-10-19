Taylor Swift encourages fans to vote early

Taylor Swift posted a message on her Instagram story Wednesday encouraging her fans to vote early in the 2022 midterm elections.

“There are only 20 midnights until the 2022 United States Midterm Elections on November 8,” Swift wrote in her post, referencing her upcoming album slated for release Friday, titled “Midnights.”

She included specific information about voting in her home state, adding, “If you’re in Tennessee, you can cast your ballot today through November 3 at Early Voting sites! Waits are usually shorter than on Election Day.”

“Most states offer some type of early voting. Register to vote and find Early Voting locations in your state,” Swift posted, with a link to vote.org.

Swift has spoken about political causes in the past. In June, she tweeted that she was “terrified” by the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade while retweeting a post about the decision by former first lady Michelle Obama.

The 32-year-old Grammy Award winner had remained silent in the political sphere for much of her career, before speaking out politically during the Trump administration. She has since pressed for LGBTQ+ rights, voiced her opposition to former President Trump and encouraged fans to vote.