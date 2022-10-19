Ye reluctantly apologizes for antisemitic tweet

Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, apologized on Wednesday for posting an antisemitic tweet this month that drew widespread criticism.

“I will say I’m sorry for the people that I hurt with the confusion that I caused,” Ye told host Piers Morgan on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” after Morgan pushed him to apologize.

“I’m sorry for the families of the people that had nothing to do with the trauma that I have been through,” Ye added.

Twitter suspended Ye’s account earlier this month after the rapper tweeted he was going “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”

“The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda,” Ye wrote before the tweet was taken down.

On Wednesday, before the rapper apologized, he said he was “hurt” and had a right to express his emotions before citing more antisemitic conspiracy theories.

When pressed by Morgan to apologize and learn from his mistakes, Ye said the news anchor should listen to him because he was worth more money.

“Take my advice, maybe you’ll get richer,” Ye said. “Why would I listen to you?”

When pressed again by Morgan to apologize, Ye said: “No, absolutely not.”

The billionaire celebrity, who also drew criticism for wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt at a recent Paris, France, fashion event, was also suspended from Instagram after he accused rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs of being controlled by Jewish people.

Combs had criticized Ye for wearing the “White Lives Matter” shirt and urged people not to buy the apparel.

Ye, who ran unsuccessfully for president in 2020, has drawn criticism in recent years for his political statements, including when he said slavery was a choice.

After Morgan continued to pressure him to apologize, Ye on Wednesday expressed regret and said he wants to give a “big hug” to the families that he hurt.

“I want to say that it’s wrong to hold an apology hostage, and I gotta let go of that and free myself of the trauma,” he said. “I want to say I’m sorry for hurting you with my comments, and I want to word it in not a political way, but in a presidential way.”