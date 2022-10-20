trending:

Dolly’s pet brand ‘Doggy Parton’ releases holiday collection

by Hope McAlee and Nexstar Media Wire - 10/20/22 9:37 PM ET
Dolly Parton launched a pet line, Doggy Parton, in August. (Photo: WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dolly Parton fans can now order specialty festive gifts for their furry friends ahead of the holiday season.

On Wednesday, Dolly took to Twitter to announce the Doggy Parton holiday collection’s availability. This announcement came less than two weeks after Dolly announced that her Christmas album “Home for Christmas” was out on vinyl.

The Doggy Parton holiday collection features a few curated items, including a multi-colored quilt-print bed, pet toys, a “little Christmas dress” for dogs and a “Happy Dollydays” doggie hoodie. Prices range from $9.99 to $34.99.

Dolly’s pet brand is still fairly new, launching in late August. Part of every Doggy Parton purchase goes to support Willa B Farms Animal Rescue, a rescue for a wide variety of animals in need to find “never-ending love and care,” according to the website. The non-profit organization in Old Hickory, Tennessee, is dedicated to improving the lives of homeless, neglected, abused and abandoned animals.

“So many rescues struggle to make ends meet,” said Hannah Dennison, director of WIlla B Farms Animal Rescue. “This will help us save so many more animals,”

