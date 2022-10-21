Jane Fonda to bring back ‘Fire Drill Friday’ demonstrations

Jane Fonda says she’s heading back to Washington, kicking off her first in-person climate protest in nearly three years.

The “Grace and Frankie” star announced Thursday that she’s relaunching her high-profile “Fire Drill Friday” demonstrations beginning on Dec. 2.

“We’re coming together to sound the alarm on the climate emergency,” the 84-year-old actor told her nearly 2 million Instagram followers in a video.

“We need our leaders to step up,” she said. “It’s going to be a big moment — so mark your calendars and pack your bags.”

Fonda and Greenpeace USA originally launched “Fire Drill Fridays” in 2019 to raise awareness and urge action on climate change. The outspoken performer — often joined at the rallies by other Hollywood figures — was arrested multiple times during the events, which ran for 14 weeks around the nation’s capital.

As the COVID-19 pandemic began in March, Fonda took the protests virtual.

Earlier this year, Fonda announced she was creating a climate-focused PAC in order to “defeat the political allies of the fossil fuel industry, no matter which side of the aisle they’re on.”

Last month, Fonda shared that she was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and had begun chemotherapy treatment. She vowed at the time that her cancer diagnosis wouldn’t “interfere” with her climate and political activism.

“I can’t wait to see so many of you back in-person in D.C.,” Fonda said this week.