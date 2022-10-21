trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Taylor Swift goes political with ‘Midnights’

by Judy Kurtz - 10/21/22 1:36 PM ET
by Judy Kurtz - 10/21/22 1:36 PM ET

Taylor Swift describes lawmakers as narcissists who hide their true intentions behind good deeds, in the first single from her new album, “Midnights.”

The 32-year-old singing star released her highly-anticipated new music on Friday.

In “Anti-Hero,” the first single off the album, Swift included a political dig in a pair of lines.

“Did you hear my covert narcissism I disguised as altruism,” Swift sings in the tune. “Like some kind of congressman,” Swift says in the next line of the song.

In a music video for “Anti-Hero” released Friday, written and directed by Swift, the Grammy Award winner is seen solemnly sticking a political pin on her chest with a message reading, “Vote for me for everything” on it.

After mostly remaining mum on politics, Swift broke her silence in 2018 to endorse former Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen (D) over Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R) in the state’s Senate race. She’s since been outspoken in her criticism of former President Trump and has advocated for LGBTQ+ rights.

Earlier this week, Swift urged her fans to vote early in the 2022 midterm elections.

Tags Marsha Blackburn Midnights Phil Bredesen Taylor Swift Taylor Swift Trump

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Ukraine poised for crucial blow to ...
  2. GOP wave threatens blue-state ...
  3. Sotomayor on Clarence Thomas: ‘I ...
  4. Trump: ‘Very disloyal’ if ...
  5. How billionaires are building a ...
  6. Jan. 6 panel formally issues subpoena ...
  7. NOAA releases winter weather outlook: ...
  8. Five investigations House Republicans ...
  9. Federal judge sentences Steve Bannon ...
  10. Mark Hamill sent 500 drones to ...
  11. It’s left vs. Federal Reserve on ...
  12. The single-family housing shortage is ...
  13. Newsmax ends relationship with Lara ...
  14. Children’s hospitals, overflowing ...
  15. Is the Supreme Court about to make ...
  16. Tax filers can keep more money in ...
  17. Ocasio-Cortez fires back at ...
  18. READ: Jan. 6 committee’s subpoena ...
Load more

Video

See all Video