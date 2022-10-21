Lawmakers seek to capitalize on Taylor Swift buzz

Lawmakers are riding a wave of Swiftie fandom, capitalizing on the buzz surrounding Taylor Swift’s new album, “Midnights.”

A slew of House Democrats took to social media on Friday as Swift’s much-hyped album was released.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) borrowed a song title from the singer’s record to take a knock at the GOP.

Senate hopeful Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) replaced Swift’s photo on the “Midnights” album cover with his own grinning portrait and some of his party’s legislative agenda.

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) also did a bit of rearranging, offering “Jamaal’s Version,” complete with some a greatest hits-esque list of legislation-inspired song titles.

Rep. Salud Carbajal (D-Calif.) was seemingly inspired by the lyrics to “Anti-Hero,” the first single off of Swift’s latest musical project, tweaking them to introduce himself.