trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Lawmakers seek to capitalize on Taylor Swift buzz

by Judy Kurtz - 10/21/22 4:24 PM ET
by Judy Kurtz - 10/21/22 4:24 PM ET
This image released by Republic Records shows “Midnights” by Taylor Swift. (Republic Records via AP)

Lawmakers are riding a wave of Swiftie fandom, capitalizing on the buzz surrounding Taylor Swift’s new album, “Midnights.”

A slew of House Democrats took to social media on Friday as Swift’s much-hyped album was released.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) borrowed a song title from the singer’s record to take a knock at the GOP.

Senate hopeful Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) replaced Swift’s photo on the “Midnights” album cover with his own grinning portrait and some of his party’s legislative agenda.

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) also did a bit of rearranging, offering “Jamaal’s Version,” complete with some a greatest hits-esque list of legislation-inspired song titles.

Rep. Salud Carbajal (D-Calif.) was seemingly inspired by the lyrics to “Anti-Hero,” the first single off of Swift’s latest musical project, tweaking them to introduce himself.

Tags Jamaal Bowman Jamaal Bowman Midnights Salud Carbajal Steny Hoyer Steny Hoyer Taylor Swift Tim Ryan Tim Ryan

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Ukraine poised for crucial blow to ...
  2. Sotomayor on Clarence Thomas: ‘I ...
  3. How billionaires are building a ...
  4. Comedian interrupts Herschel Walker ...
  5. Biden touts federal ...
  6. Trump: ‘Very disloyal’ if ...
  7. GOP wave threatens blue-state ...
  8. Rick Scott: Senate Republicans have ...
  9. Ocasio-Cortez fires back at ...
  10. NOAA releases winter weather outlook: ...
  11. It’s left vs. Federal Reserve on ...
  12. Five investigations House Republicans ...
  13. There’s good news for Democrats if ...
  14. Biden to Republicans on student loan ...
  15. Jan. 6 panel formally issues subpoena ...
  16. Ryan says he’ll be a ‘royal pain ...
  17. Federal judge sentences Steve Bannon ...
  18. Mark Hamill sent 500 drones to ...
Load more

Video

See all Video