Kim Kardashian condemns antisemitism amid Ye backlash over comments

Kim Kardashian on Monday condemned antisemitism amid backlash against her former husband Ye over comment he’s made that were deemed anti-Jewish.

“Hate speech is never OK or excusable,” the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star wrote on her Instagram story.

“I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end,” she wrote.

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has caused a firestorm of controversy in the past month. The statement from Kardashian is the first reference to such rhetoric she has made since the backlash against Ye began, although she did not mention the rapper by name.

In the past month, Ye has been dropped from several brands and organizations, including fashion house Balenciaga and leading Hollywood talent agency Creative Artists Agency. Adidas also announced it placed its partnership with Ye under review.

Ye last week issued a reluctant apology during an interview with Piers Morgan after the show’s host pushed him to do so.

“I’m sorry for the families of the people that had nothing to do with the trauma that I have been through,” Ye said.

Twitter suspended Ye’s account earlier this month over his remarks.