In The Know

Ginsburg honored as ‘icon of American culture’ with new stamp

by Alejandra O’Connell-Domenech - 10/25/22 11:39 AM ET
Getty

The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be featured on a new “forever” stamp in 2023.  

Ginsburg passed away in 2020 at the age of 87 from pancreatic cancer after serving on the Supreme Court for 27 years.  

The United States Postal Service (USPS) released the design on Monday along with a slew of other new postage stamp looks set to be launched in 2023.

Photo courtesy of USPS

The stamp is decorated with an oil painting of Ginsburg wearing her black judicial robe and white collar. USPS Art Director Ethel Kessler designed the stamp with art by Michael J. Deas which was based on a photograph by Philip Bermingham.  

“After beginning her career as an activist lawyer fighting gender discrimination, Justice Ginsburg became a respected jurist whose important majority opinions advancing equality and strong dissents on socially controversial rulings made her a passionate proponent of equal justice and an icon of American culture,” the agency said in a description of the forthcoming stamp.

The USPS has not released an exact date the stamp will be available for purchase next year. It will cost 63 cents.

