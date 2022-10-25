trending:

Gap dropping Yeezy products

by Jared Gans - 10/25/22 2:10 PM ET
Kanye West in a suit
Getty Images

The clothing retailer Gap is dropping products from its partnership with the rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, following a series of antisemitic comments he has made. 

Gap said in a statement on Tuesday that it ended the partnership with Ye last month and is taking “immediate steps” to remove Yeezy Gap products from stores. It said Ye’s recent remarks further underscore why the company ended the partnership. 

“Antisemitism, racism and hate in any form are inexcusable and not tolerated in accordance with our values,” the company said. “On behalf of our customers, employees and shareholders, we are partnering with organizations that combat hate and discrimination.” 

Gap joins a range of companies that have condemned Ye’s comments and cut ties with him in recent days. 

The Creative Arts Agency, which represents musicians, athletes and actors, ended its representation of Ye earlier this month, and the Balenciaga fashion house, which collaborated with him in several areas, also cut its ties. 

Adidas announced Tuesday that it terminated its partnership with Ye. The sneaker and sports apparel company had previously begun a review of its partnership with the rapper after his initial comments. 

Ye was suspended from Instagram after he accused rapper and music producer Sean “Diddy” Combs of being controlled by Jewish people, and Twitter suspended his account after he tweeted that he would go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.” 

Unaired parts of an interview Ye had with Fox News’s Tucker Carlson revealed that Ye backed multiple antisemitic conspiracy theories, including that Jewish people control financial institutions. 

Ye reluctantly apologized for his comments in an interview with Piers Morgan after Morgan repeatedly pressed him to do so, but also mentioned other antisemitic conspiracy theories in that interview.

