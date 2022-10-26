trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Skechers says Ye escorted out of building after unannounced visit

by Sarah Polus - 10/26/22 8:10 PM ET
by Sarah Polus - 10/26/22 8:10 PM ET
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 02: Kanye West attends the the Versace fall 2019 fashion show at the American Stock Exchange Building in lower Manhattan on December 02, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Ye was escorted out of a Skechers corporate office in Los Angeles after arriving at the premises uninvited, the shoe corporation announced Thursday.

The rapper, formerly known as Kanye West, “arrived unannounced” and was filming without permission, Skechers said in a statement.

“Two Skechers executives escorted him and his party from the building after a brief conversation,” it added.

The company also made its stance on Ye’s recent antisemitic comments known.

“We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech.”

Skechers is one of several companies to speak out against the Yeezy founder in recent weeks, and many have ended their partnerships with him. As of Thursday, Adidas, Gap, Creative Artists Agency, Balenciaga, MRC Entertainment, TJ Maxx, Foot Locker have all taken steps to distance themselves from Ye.

The “Donda” singer sparked a fury of backlash in recent weeks following his recent controversial comments, including blaming a slew of problems on the “Jewish media” and “Jewish Zionists.”

This pushback has led to several companies taking action against Ye. Spotify CEO Daniel Ek, however, said in an interview this week that despite his condemnation of Ye’s “awful comments” Ye’s music will remain on the streaming platform.

Tags Adidas antisemitism Balenciaga Creative Artists Agency daniel ek Foot Locker GAP Kanye West MRC Entertainment Skechers Spotify TJ Maxx Ye

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Growing number of Republicans say ...
  2. Democrats in second-guessing mode ...
  3. Five takeaways from the Fetterman-Oz ...
  4. Why Americans are concealing their ...
  5. Watch live: South Carolina governor ...
  6. Arizona GOP chair asks Supreme Court ...
  7. Why fears of a Russian ‘false ...
  8. Zelensky says Ukraine ‘preparing ...
  9. Kagan temporarily blocks Jan. 6 panel ...
  10. What to know about RSV symptoms and ...
  11. These are the safest states in the ...
  12. Sen. Menendez under federal ...
  13. Five things to know about Putin’s ...
  14. Biden to take on ‘junk fees’ as ...
  15. Election Day rout would force big ...
  16. Pritzker, Duckworth see leads shrink ...
  17. Supreme Court may overturn race-based ...
  18. Judge orders release of DeSantis ...
Load more

Video

See all Video