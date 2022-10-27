Ye back on Instagram: ‘I lost 2 billion dollars in one day’

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, returned to Instagram on Thursday morning after the platform locked him out for making antisemitic comments.

The rapper told his followers that he lost $2 billion in one day as companies increasingly cut ties with him, including Adidas, the Creative Artists Agency and Foot Locker.

Ye appeared to poke fun at the loss of his partnerships in his first post back on the platform, publishing an image that reads, “Ye has reportedly cut ties with Kanye West.”

In a second post made minutes later, Ye wrote, “I lost 2 billion dollars in one day and I’m still alive.”

Ye in recent podcasts and interviews has made several comments trafficking in antisemitic tropes and conspiracy theories and threatened in a tweet to go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”

Instagram, which is owned by Meta, earlier this month restricted Ye’s profile and deleted content from his page for violating the platform’s policies.

The response came after Ye made a post that appeared to suggest rapper and record producer Sean “Diddy” Combs is controlled by Jewish people. That post no longer appears on Ye’s profile.

The Hill has reached out to Instagram for comment on the status of Ye’s account.

The rapper was also locked out of his Twitter account following his antisemitic comments.

Many companies that previously struck fashion and licensing deals with Ye have dropped the rapper in the wake of the remarks.

Perhaps Ye’s biggest partnership loss came when Adidas announced earlier this week it will stop selling Yeezy products as it condemned the rapper’s comments.

Ye’s stake in the partnership was valued at around $1.5 billion, and Adidas indicated the sneaker and sports apparel company will lose about $250 million in profits this year from the decision.

Forbes estimated Ye is no longer a billionaire as a result of losing the Adidas deal.

Universal Music Group’s Def Jam, Ye’s longtime record label, said in a statement on Tuesday that its relationship with the rapper ended at the end of 2021, adding that “there is no place for antisemitism in our society.”