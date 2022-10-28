trending:

Trump honors rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis: ‘A real bundle of talent’

by Jared Gans - 10/28/22 4:00 PM ET
Jerry Lee Lewis
AP Photo/Rene Perez, File
Jerry Lee Lewis props his foot on the piano as he lays back and acknowledges the applause of fans during the fifth annual Rock ‘n’ Roll Revival at New York’s Madison Square Garden on March 14, 1975.

Former President Trump honored rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis in a statement on Friday after his death, calling him “a real bundle of talent.” 

“Jerry Lee Lewis was beloved by everyone, a real bundle of talent, energy, and everything else necessary to be a star,” Trump said. 

Lewis first came to prominence in the 1950s as the genre of rock was becoming mainstream with hits including “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On” and “Great Balls of Fire.” 

Trump said in his statement that he sends “our warmest regards” to Lewis’s wife, Judith, and his family. 

“He will be missed!” Trump said. 

Lewis, who died Friday morning at 87, called himself “The Killer” and was considered a rebel with his music focusing on lust and gratification and using intense tempos.

“There was rockabilly. There was Elvis [Presley]. But there was no pure rock ’n ’roll before Jerry Lee Lewis kicked in the door,” he once said of himself.

Tags Donald Trump Jerry Lee Lewis rock 'n' roll Trump

