‘Saturday Night Live’ targets Republican candidates in latest episode

“Saturday Night Live” poked fun at three Republican Senate and gubernatorial nominees in the show’s cold open after rising momentum in their battleground races.

The show parodied an episode “PBS NewsHour,” with Heidi Gardner playing anchor Judy Woodruff as she interviewed Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker, Pennsylvania Republican Senate nominee Mehmet Oz and Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake.

“Dr. Oz, you’ve caught up to your opponent, John Fetterman, recently, surprising many in the media,” said Gardner as Woodruff.



“I sure have,” responded Mikey Day as Oz. “Let’s remember, I was a long shot, Judy. But I always told myself, ‘You can win this election if you’re honest, if you’re fair and if your opponent has a debilitating medical emergency.'”

Fetterman suffered a stroke just prior to gaining the Democratic nomination, and his recovery was center stage during last week’s debate in the hotly contested race.

At one point, Day wears a Philadelphia Phillies hat with the tag still on, a reference to Democratic attacks that Oz is not from the Keystone State and moved there only in 2020.

“I just had a delicious Philadelphia cheese and steak. Yum,” said Day as Oz.

While interviewing Kenan Thompson as Walker, Gardner brought up recent allegations from two women that the Republican nominee paid for their abortions.

“You’ve had a tough campaign,” said Gardner as Woodruff. “A second woman has now claimed you paid for her abortion, and your ex-wife has said you once held a gun to her head. Why are millions of Georgia residents still voting for you?”



“Gas,” Thompson responded as Walker.

Walker has denied the abortion allegations.

“Like the great Trump Donald said, I can pay for an abortion in the middle of Fifth Avenue and not lose any voters,” Thompson said.

When Gardner introduces Cecily Strong as Lake to the show, the candidate responds by saying, “Great to be with you, Judy, on your sweet little show full of lies.”

“If the people of Arizona elect me, I’ll make sure they never have to vote again,” said Strong as Lake, who has supported unfounded claims of mass electoral fraud in the 2020 presidential contest.