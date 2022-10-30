‘SNL’ spoofs Ye’s visit to Skechers office

“Saturday Night Live” parodied Ye’s uninvited visit to a Skechers corporate office last week, which came as the rapper increasingly lost his corporate partnerships due to his recent antisemitic comments.

Skechers announced on Wednesday that two of its executives escorted out Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, from a Los Angeles corporate office after he arrived “unannounced,” also condemning the rapper’s recent remarks.

“Here at Skechers, we pride ourselves on two things: making stylish, comfortable shoes at an affordable price and having zero tolerance for antisemitism,” the spoof begins with Cecily Strong posing as the shoe company’s marketing director.

Ye in recent interviews made a series of antisemitic comments, including one post in which he threatened to go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”

The rapper has since lost his partnerships with Adidas and the Balenciaga fashion house, among others, both of which came days before Ye showed up at the Skechers office.

“But can we also point out that of all the companies he could have approached and been rejected by, he chose Skechers,” Strong said in the spoof.

Despite a suggestion that a Sketchers shoe collaboration could be called the “Skeezy,” a reference to the rapper’s now-canceled “Yeezy” fashion line with Adidas, the spoof turns to MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

“And besides, I’m sure Kanye will find some morally dubious company to work with instead,” said Bowen Yang, who played a Skechers corporate staffer.

“He sure will,” interjected Lindell, played by James Austin Johnson. “It’s me, Mike Lindell, founder of MyPillow, and I’m happy to announce we are starting ties with Kanye West effective immediately.”



Lindell has repeatedly endorsed unfounded claims of mass electoral fraud in the 2020 elections, which has led to defamation lawsuits against the MyPillow founder brought by two voting machine companies.