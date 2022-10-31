trending:

First lady to attend World Series as part of Stand Up To Cancer initiative

by Brett Samuels - 10/31/22 3:45 PM ET
FILE - First lady Jill Biden speaks as she tours a health facility, July 1, 2022, in Richmond, Va.
(AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
First lady Jill Biden will attend the World Series in Philadelphia on Tuesday to take part in the league’s Stand Up To Cancer initiative, the White House announced Monday.

Biden will be at Citizens Bank Park for what is scheduled to be Game 4 between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros. She will be there as part of the Biden administration’s Cancer Moonshot project, which aims to cut the cancer death rate in half over the next 25 years and improve the lives of caregivers and cancer survivors.

Traditionally during Game 4 of the World Series, players, fans, coaches and umpires in attendance hold up a sign bearing the name of someone they know who has been diagnosed with cancer. Game 4 is scheduled for Tuesday night, though it could be pushed if Game 3 is postponed on Monday due to rain. The best-of-seven series is tied at 1-1.

The first lady is also a big Philadelphia sports fan, something President Biden often alludes to in his own speeches. The president last week showed off a pair of Phillies socks he was wearing during a speech before the Pennsylvania Democratic Party on the night of Game 1 of the World Series.

