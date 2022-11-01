trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Migos rapper Takeoff dead at 28 after shooting in Houston

by Brad Dress - 11/01/22 10:11 AM ET
by Brad Dress - 11/01/22 10:11 AM ET
Takeoff of Migos performs onstage during Global Citizen Live on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

Migos rapper Takeoff has died at 28 after he was shot during an early morning Tuesday incident outside a bowling alley near Houston, Texas.

A representative for Migos confirmed the news. Takeoff was one of three members of the hip-hop group, along with Quavo and Offset.

When contacted by The Hill, the Houston Police Department (HPD) said police could not confirm the death or release any further details of shooting, which occurred around 2:30 a.m. in the morning.

A spokesperson for the HPD said officers were reviewing surveillance footage and still investigating.

Takeoff and Quavo were at the event, but police are still investigating the group’s involvement in the incident, the spokesperson said.

Police said one victim was deceased when officers arrived on scene and two others were injured and taken to the hospital.

Dozens of people had gathered for a private party on a balcony at Billiards & Bowling in downtown Houston.

Migos are known for popular hits including “Fight Night” and “Handsome and Wealthy.”

Tags Houston Migos shooting Takeoff Texas

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. How the impending red wave could ...
  2. Chief Justice Roberts temporarily ...
  3. GOP bracing for Trump indictment soon ...
  4. Political pressures divide, inflame ...
  5. Biden threatens oil companies with ...
  6. Fox News’s Laura Ingraham says GOP ...
  7. Abbott beating O’Rourke by 6 points ...
  8. Here’s why the Fed’s next big ...
  9. These five races will determine the ...
  10. Supreme Court leaves TSA mask ...
  11. Pence: Post-2020 election meeting ...
  12. Donald Trump Jr. mocks Paul Pelosi ...
  13. Trump fan Kid Rock says he’d like ...
  14. China and Russia prepare to turn Cold ...
  15. Judge dismisses Meadows bid to block ...
  16. Democrats relish chance to knock off ...
  17. Arizona governor candidate Kari Lake ...
  18. Clinton wants Trump to pay her legal ...
Load more

Video

See all Video