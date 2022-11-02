trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Bono says Obama once found him passed out in the Lincoln Bedroom

by Judy Kurtz - 11/02/22 1:46 PM ET
by Judy Kurtz - 11/02/22 1:46 PM ET

Bono says he once was discovered passed out in the Lincoln Bedroom by then-President Obama after an allergic reaction led him to wander the White House.

The U2 frontman recalls the trip to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. in his just-released memoir “Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story.”

Bono, who was born Paul Hewson, said he and his wife, Ali Hewson, had one — or possibly two — glasses of wine during their dinner with the 44th president, as Obama drank cocktails.

The only problem, according to the “Mysterious Ways” singer, was that he suffers from an allergy to salicylic acid, which is found in wine. An allergic reaction then led to the snoozing snafu that was about to play out.

“As I started to fall asleep, I excused myself, and what happened next is a little blurry, but, according to Ali, it took about 10 minutes before the leader of the free world asked her, ‘Bono’s been gone awhile. Is he OK?’ ” Bono wrote in the book, according to People magazine.

Obama then embarked on a mission to hunt down the missing rock star. The then-commander in chief headed to the Lincoln Bedroom after remembering that Bono had been curious about the Gettysburg Address.

“Good instinct,” wrote Bono.

“They walked into the Lincoln Bedroom, and there I was, out cold, head in the bosom of Abraham Lincoln, on his very bed. ‘Falling asleep in the comfort of our freedoms,’ as I spun it afterward.”

Obama, Bono said, won’t let him forget his Lincoln Bedroom catnap.

“[Obama] thinks Ali made this up to cover for me,” Bono wrote of his allergy.

“He tells people he can drink me under the table. Rubbish,” Bono said of Obama.

“But he does make a strong martini.”

Tags Abraham Lincoln Barack Obama Bono Obama

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Arizona Senate, governor’s races ...
  2. Newsom: Democrats getting ...
  3. Jury shown Weisselberg lease signed ...
  4. Is a 25th Amendment removal in Joe ...
  5. Federal Reserve hikes interest rates ...
  6. Fetterman has path to victory one ...
  7. Fetterman holds edge over Oz after ...
  8. Watch live: Jerome Powell discusses ...
  9. Hochul widens lead over Zeldin in New ...
  10. White House deletes tweet giving ...
  11. GOP gains in deep-blue New York’s ...
  12. George Will: Biden, Harris should not ...
  13. North Korea fires 23 missiles, South ...
  14. GOP bracing for Trump indictment soon ...
  15. Biden rips GOP over Paul Pelosi jokes
  16. Biden to give speech on threats to ...
  17. Coming: Totally predictable, utterly ...
  18. Mortgage rates fall for first time in ...
Load more

Video

See all Video