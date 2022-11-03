Kanye West posts first tweet since Musk acquisition

Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, tweeted for the first time since billionaire Elon Musk purchased Twitter, sharing a picture of NBA star Kyrie Irving early Thursday morning without any words or captions.

The photo was posted hours after Irving and the Brooklyn Nets released a statement pledging $500,000 each toward “causes and organizations that work to eradicate hate and intolerance in our communities,” including the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) to fight antisemitism.

Irving faced heavy criticism over the past week after the basketball star tweeted a link to a documentary pushing anti-semitic tropes.

Ye was restricted from Twitter and Instagram for posting antisemitic comments, including a tweet that he would go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”

The rapper also made a round of media appearances in which he aired conspiracy theories about Jewish people, including that they control Black thought. Ye’s antisemitic comments led to multiple businesses and organizations cutting ties with him.

Musk has promised to ease up on content moderation, and hate speech and racism quickly spread on the platform after his takeover.

According to the New York Times, Ye was never banned or formally suspended from Twitter, only restricted from posting and interacting on the social media platform.

While Ye apologized for his comments, Irving’s statement Wednesday night pledged that he would do better.

“I oppose all forms of hatred and oppression and stand strong with communities that are marginalized and impacted every day. I am aware of the negative impact of my post towards the Jewish community and I take responsibility,” Irving said. “I do not believe everything said in the documentary was true or reflects my morals and principles.

“I am a human being learning from all walks of life and I intend to do so with an open mind and a willingness to listen,” he added.

Antisemitism and hate crimes against Jewish people have risen sharply in recent years.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s foundation began running ads during NFL games this weekend urging people to “stand up against Jewish hate.”