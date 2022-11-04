Former NBA star Dwyane Wade blasts ex-wife over petition to halt trans daughter’s name change

Former NBA star Dwyane Wade blasted his ex-wife in an Instagram post over a petition she filed to prevent their trans daughter from legally changing her name and gender.

Wade’s ex-wife, Siohvaughn Funches-Wade, filed the petition earlier this week to oppose Wade’s own filing for their daughter, Zaya, to have her legal name and gender match with her identity.

Wade said in his Instagram post on Thursday that he is being accused of forcing their daughter to “be someone she’s not and to do something against her will,” calling such claims untrue and “serious and harmful allegations that have hurt our child.”

“While none of us are surprised by Siohvaughn’s attempt to fight Zaya’s identity and her unwavering attempt to drag my name through the mud, I’m very disappointed that she continuously find ways of centering herself and HER needs, without regard to her children,” he said.

Wade said he was granted sole custody of both of their children over a decade ago following their divorce and Funches-Wade has “left her home to see more lawyers” instead of seeking to co-parent. He said he has given his ex-wife the opportunity to meet with Zaya’s teachers, doctors, therapist and friends over the years to learn about their daughter’s needs, but she has not done so.

“No one in our house would ever force Zaya or any of our children to do anything against their will, much less force an identity on them,” he said.

The Washington Post reported that Funches-Wade is arguing that Zaya should make the “monumental decision” for herself when she turns 18. She also argues that Wade would profit from Zaya’s name and gender change through contracts and marketing opportunities he receives.

People magazine reported that Wade first publicly spoke about his daughter coming out as transgender on an episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in 2020.

Funches-Wade did not immediately return a request from The Hill for comment through her nonprofit Christian foundation, a Women’s Worth Foundation.