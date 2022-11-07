Whoopi Goldberg leaving Twitter over Musk takeover

Whoopi Goldberg says she’s quitting Twitter in the wake of Elon Musk’s takeover but that she could be convinced to come back “if it settles down.”

The leading co-host of ABC’s “The View” shared her decision with the show’s audience on Monday and tweeted a goodbye message shortly thereafter.

“To everyone, Thanks for everything! Until we meet again! Love, Whoop,” the comedian and pundit wrote.

During her on-air remarks, Goldberg, who has tweeted only once every several weeks recently, said she was leaving the platform because she is uncomfortable with proposed changes to content moderation policies rolled out by Musk.

The billionaire head of Tesla and SpaceX had been critical of Twitter’s policies and business model before his purchase of the company, saying he intends to reinstate accounts previously banned for posts Twitter had deemed harmful.

Musk drew criticism before his purchase of the platform with social media posts of his own, some of which contained antisemitic tropes or other misinformation.

Goldberg is the latest in a slew of celebrities and media personalities who have said they plan to leave Twitter since Musk took over the company.

“I’m getting off,” she said on Monday’s show. “I just feel like it’s so messy, and I’m tired of having had certain types of attitudes blocked, and now they’re back. I’m going to get out, and if it settles down and I feel more comfortable, maybe I’ll come back.”