Dave Chappelle to host first post-election ‘SNL’

Controversial comedian Dave Chappelle is set to return as host of “Saturday Night Live” in its first show after Tuesday’s midterm elections.

NBC’s long-running live sketch comedy and variety series shared the news of Chappelle’s return to history duties over the weekend, with Black Star as the musical guests.

It’s been a trend for Chappelle, who reached mainstream success for his Comedy Central sketch comedy series “Chappelle’s Show,” to host “SNL” after U.S. elections, hosting the episodes after the results of the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections.

Chappelle, 49, has been the center of massive controversy after making transphobic and homophobic remarks in his Netflix comedy special “The Closer,” with the stand-up using crude terms to refer to transgender individuals and ranting about his years-long beef with the transgender community.

“The Closer,” one of the slew of comedy specials Chappelle did with the streaming service, earned a Emmy nomination earlier this year despite the backlash from the LGBTQ+ community and some within Netflix.

Chappelle was also the victim of an attack earlier this year when a man, who identified himself as bisexual, attacked the comedian onstage during his show at the Hollywood Bowl in California, saying he was “triggered” by the comedian’s rhetoric and tackling the comedian before being detained by on-site security guards.