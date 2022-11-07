trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Dave Chappelle to host first post-election ‘SNL’

by Olafimihan Oshin - 11/07/22 8:39 PM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 11/07/22 8:39 PM ET
Dave Chappelle
Getty Images, Eamonn M. McCormack

Controversial comedian Dave Chappelle is set to return as host of “Saturday Night Live” in its first show after Tuesday’s midterm elections. 

NBC’s long-running live sketch comedy and variety series shared the news of Chappelle’s return to history duties over the weekend, with Black Star as the musical guests. 

It’s been a trend for Chappelle, who reached mainstream success for his Comedy Central sketch comedy series “Chappelle’s Show,” to host “SNL” after U.S. elections, hosting the episodes after the results of the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections. 

Chappelle, 49, has been the center of massive controversy after making transphobic and homophobic remarks in his Netflix comedy special “The Closer,” with the stand-up using crude terms to refer to transgender individuals and ranting about his years-long beef with the transgender community. 

“The Closer,” one of the slew of comedy specials Chappelle did with the streaming service, earned a Emmy nomination earlier this year despite the backlash from the LGBTQ+ community and some within Netflix. 

Chappelle was also the victim of an attack earlier this year when a man, who identified himself as bisexual, attacked the comedian onstage during his show at the Hollywood Bowl in California, saying he was “triggered” by the comedian’s rhetoric and tackling the comedian before being detained by on-site security guards. 

Tags Dave Chappelle Dave Chappelle Homophobia LBGTQ rights LGBTQ representation Mos Def NBC Saturday Night Live SNL Talib Kweli Transphobia Yasiin Bey

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Watch Live: Trump holds Ohio rally as ...
  2. Annuity or lump sum? Calculating how ...
  3. Pelosi says retirement decision ...
  4. Jackson issues first Supreme Court ...
  5. Can you buy Powerball tickets online? ...
  6. Be aware: These IRS tax breaks are ...
  7. Legal observers cast doubt as DOJ ...
  8. Expected Trump indictment looms over ...
  9. Wholesale used car prices plummet as ...
  10. Not sure how to play ...
  11. Nikki Haley says Warnock should be ...
  12. When could student loan borrowers ...
  13. Trump-DeSantis tensions simmer away ...
  14. Chris Christie says Trump will run ...
  15. Ten Republicans most likely to be ...
  16. Sabato’s Crystal Ball predicts GOP ...
  17. Democrats pin Senate hopes on ...
  18. Man arrested after Cruz hit with beer ...
Load more

Video

See all Video