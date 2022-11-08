trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Jimmy Kimmel rips Oz, says candidate was once ‘disgusted’ by Trump

by Judy Kurtz - 11/08/22 11:57 AM ET
by Judy Kurtz - 11/08/22 11:57 AM ET
Jimmy Kimmel
Jimmy Kimmel appears at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards in in Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel ripped “total phony” Mehmet Oz and his wife, saying they were once “disgusted” by former President Trump after witnessing him purposely push an older woman in the pool.

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host, a frequent Trump critic, knocked Pennsylvania Senate hopeful Oz while delivering the monologue on his Monday show.

“I love that Donald Trump is calling me out at a rally for Dr. Oz — who’s a total phony by the way, Dr. Oz.,” Kimmel said of the TV doctor-turned-GOP candidate.

At an event over the weekend for Oz and gubernatorial candidate state Sen. Doug Mastriano (R), Trump slammed the ABC host, saying that Kimmel’s ABC show “is dead.”

“I’m going to tell you a story,” Kimmel told viewers. “Years ago, when Trump was running for president, I had dinner with Dr. Oz and his wife Lisa, and they told me and a group of other people a story.”

“They were at [Trump’s Florida resort home] Mar-a-Lago and this older woman — it was a party — was all dressed up. She had an accent, a very glamorous older woman,” Kimmel said.

The woman walked up to Trump while he was “telling somebody else how good” another person looked, Kimmel said.

“And she says, ‘Donald, how do I look?’ And he says, ‘You would look better wet.’ And he shoves her in the pool,” Kimmel said the Ozes told him.

“He pushes this fully dressed, older lady into the pool, and she’s humiliated.”

Lisa Oz helped the woman get out of the pool and assisted in drying her off with some towels, according to Kimmel.

“Trump just looked on and laughed like a maniac,” Kimmel said.

A Trump spokeswoman didn’t immediately return ITK’s request for comment about Kimmel’s remarks.

Oz and his wife, Kimmel said, “Told us this story with disgust.”

“They were disgusted and now they’re up on stage endorsing each other,” the late-night host exclaimed.

“Isn’t that great?” Kimmel quipped. “A lot of integrity there.”

Tags 2022 midterms governors 2022 midterms Senate Donald Trump Donald Trump In the Know Jimmy Kimmel Jimmy Kimmel Mehmet Mehmet Oz Trump endorsements

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Powerball: The winning numbers for ...
  2. Wholesale used car prices plummet as ...
  3. Here’s why Powerball numbers ...
  4. Chatter grows over potential Rick ...
  5. Didn’t win the Powerball ...
  6. Seven races to watch for early signs ...
  7. Here’s where the polls stand in ...
  8. Trump lawyer tells DeSantis to ...
  9. Expected Trump indictment looms over ...
  10. Manchin’s call for Social Security, ...
  11. Press: Republicans sink to bottom ...
  12. Annuity or lump sum? Calculating how ...
  13. Can you buy Powerball tickets online? ...
  14. Not sure how to play ...
  15. Be aware: These IRS tax breaks are ...
  16. Nikki Haley says Warnock should be ...
  17. Fetterman sues over mail-in ballots
  18. Biden approval rating slips to 39 ...
Load more

Video

See all Video