trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Conde Nast sues Drake, 21 Savage over fake Vogue cover

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 11/08/22 4:56 PM ET
by Dominick Mastrangelo - 11/08/22 4:56 PM ET
Getty Images

Media conglomerate Conde Nast is suing rap stars Drake and 21 Savage over the artists’ usage of a fake magazine cover in promotional materials, according to multiple reports.

In the $4 million suit, Conde Nast is accusing the rap duo of trademark infringement, Vulture reported, noting that its lawyers are claiming the fabricated cover of Vogue Magazine, which the company owns, “damaged the goodwill and reputation” of the company.

Drake and 21 Savage have been using the art as they promote a new album titled “Her Loss.”

Several media outlets noted that the rap duo also staged fake media appearances, including fabricated stints on Saturday Night Live and NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert Series.

The faked appearance prompted NPR to publish a story last week with the headline, “No, Drake has not done a Tiny Desk, though we’re open to the possibility.”

Tags Drake

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump warns DeSantis against 2024 ...
  2. Wholesale used car prices plummet as ...
  3. 1 person hits $2B Powerball ...
  4. Here’s why Powerball numbers ...
  5. Powerball: The winning numbers for ...
  6. Here’s where the polls stand in ...
  7. Kari Lake tells reporters: ‘I’m ...
  8. Trump says DeSantis ‘could have ...
  9. Seven races to watch for early signs ...
  10. Here’s what happens to the Jan. 6 ...
  11. Chatter grows over potential Rick ...
  12. Didn’t win the Powerball ...
  13. Here are four scenarios for the ...
  14. Manchin’s call for Social Security, ...
  15. Live Coverage: 2022 Midterm Elections
  16. When could student loan borrowers ...
  17. Expected Trump indictment looms over ...
  18. Can you buy Powerball tickets online? ...
Load more

Video

See all Video