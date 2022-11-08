Celebs including Shonda Rhimes, Mindy Kaling share voting photos in last-minute midterms push

Celebrities are heading to the polls, showing the ballot box some Election Day love and encouraging Americans to vote in the midterms.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, shared a smiling photo of herself sporting a baseball cap and an “I Voted” sticker on Tuesday on her Archewell Foundation website, along with information on how to find polling locations.

In an Instagram Story, former “Desperate Housewives” star Eva Longoria — a vocal supporter of Democrats — urged her nearly 9 million followers to cast their ballots.

“I voted by mail. So this is just a reminder, go and vote today,” Longoria said in a video. “Go for democracy, everybody. Do your part.”

Mindy Kaling of “The Morning Show” said unstyled hair wasn’t keeping her from voting.

“This Boy’s Life” actor Ellen Barkin said there were “no lines at the polls” on Tuesday morning in New York, as she shared a pro-Democrat hashtag.

Producer Shonda Rhimes, a co-chairwoman for Michelle Obama’s “When We All Vote” initiative, also shared an early morning Election Day snapshot.

“I voted! Did you, USA?” Rhimes asked her 2 million followers.

“Make your voice heard!” actor Laura Prepon wrote on Twitter on Tuesday, “don’t forget to vote!”

“Vote, vote, vote,” actor and singer Mandy Moore wrote in all caps in an Instagram post. “So much is on the line for today for so many,” the 38-year-old performer said.

“Here’s hoping you make your voice heard and make sure your friends and family do too,” Moore said.

“Mad Men” alum January Jones said she was “somehow unregistered” when she showed up to vote on Tuesday. But, the Emmy Award nominee wrote, the “nice people at my local voting center helped me register again and vote with a provisional ballot.”

Saying she also suffered from a “horrible cold,” Jones wrote in the caption of a photo showing her wearing an “I Voted” sticker and a face mask, “I worked hard to vote in this election but it’s worth it!”