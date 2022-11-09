trending:

Jill Biden to host ‘Veterans Day Workout’ at the White House

by Judy Kurtz - 11/09/22 4:06 PM ET
First lady Dr. Jill Biden
First lady Dr. Jill Biden speaks during a rally for Maryland Democratic candidate for Governor Wes Moore at Bowie State University in Bowie, Md., on Monday, November 7, 2022.

Jill Biden is working on her fitness this Veterans Day, hosting a first-ever exercise session at the White House for service members.

The “Joining Forces Veterans Day Workout” will be held Friday on the South Lawn, the first lady’s press office announced Wednesday. Biden and Veterans Affairs (VA) Secretary Denis McDonough are both poised to participate in the exercise routines.

The event aimed at military veterans and their families will “be accessible and adaptable for individuals of all ages and skill levels,” the White House said.

The sweat session will be led by nonprofit Team Red, White and Blue founder Mike Erwin, while Peloton instructor Logan Aldridge and a team from the VA will “lead an adaptive workout for wounded and injured participants.”

Biden launched the Joining Forces initiative with then-first lady Michelle Obama in 2011.

Last year, Biden rolled out her updated plans for the effort, focusing on military spouse employment, military child education, and the health and well-being of military veterans and their families.

