Michelle Obama to make ‘Late Show’ appearance on Monday

by Judy Kurtz - 11/10/22 1:00 PM ET
Former first lady Michelle Obama
Getty Images
Former first lady Michelle Obama is seeking to follow up on the success of her best-selling book “Becoming.”

Michelle Obama is hitting the late-night TV circuit, booking a “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” appearance as she gears up to promote her latest book.

The former first lady will sit down with Colbert on Monday, CBS announced on Thursday.

The “Late Show” appearance comes ahead of the Nov. 15 release of Obama’s forthcoming memoir and self-help guide, “The Light We Carry.”

Obama is poised to kick off a nationwide book tour in Washington next week, with stops in cities including Philadelphia, San Francisco and Chicago, among others.

The 58-year-old former lawyer is also the focus of an ABC “20/20” prime-time special airing on Sunday: “Michelle Obama: The Light We Carry, A Conversation with Robin Roberts.”

ABC News said that in an interview with Roberts, Obama “talks candidly about her marriage; her husband, former President Barack Obama; the pandemic; coping with low-grade depression stemming, in part, from the pandemic and political division in the country; President Joe Biden; and her new hobby.”

