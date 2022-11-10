Raskin to honor late son with vegan Thanksgiving

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) is giving away a vegan Thanksgiving feast, in honor of his late son.

The lawmaker is teaming up with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) on Saturday for an event in Silver Spring, Md., handing out what the animal rights group is calling a “hearty ‘ThanksVegan’ feast.”

The meat- and dairy-free giveaway is in honor of Raskin’s 25-year-old son, Tommy Raskin, who died by suicide last year. Tommy Raskin was a “longtime vegan and defender of animal rights,” according to PETA.

With Raskin’s help, PETA President Ingrid Newkirk said in a Thursday statement, “we are happy to assist local families with their Thanksgiving meals.”

“PETA encourages everyone to leave gentle turkeys off their plates this holiday and every day,” Newkirk said.

The turkey-less Thanksgiving nosh will include “vegan roasts and fresh produce.”

Raskin released a memoir earlier this year about his experience in the first 45 days of 2021, which included both his son’s death and the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol by supporters of then-President Trump. Raskin is a member of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack.

The national suicide and crisis lifeline is available by calling or texting 988. There is also an online chat at 988lifeline.org.