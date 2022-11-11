DC’s Café Milano celebrates 30 years

A Washington dining legend is marking 30 years in business, and says the secret to success in deeply politically divided Washington is serving up some bipartisan hospitality.

“I think D.C., in a way, it’s only about power and politics,” Café Milano owner Franco Nuschese told ITK in an interview this week.

“It’s always a circus. You have the lions. You have the donkeys. You have an election every four years, and because of that, the campaigning,” said Nuschese. “You just have to get used to enjoying the show.”

Nuschese, who started his career in Las Vegas, has been playing ringmaster at Café Milano in Georgetown since opening it on Election Day of 1992. Since then, the dining destination has become somewhat of a D.C. institution: a place for power players, celebs, world leaders, lawmakers and presidents to see and be seen.

“We never, never took sides from the beginning,” Nuschese said, recalling Bill Clinton’s victory that November day three decades ago.

“Immediately the bar was packed,” Nuschese said. “There were the people who were celebrating, the people that were sad,” he said. “They were talking to each other.”

Nuschese is famously tight-lipped about his high-profile guest list, long turning down requests from reporters to name names about who’s noshing on the Linguine B. Johnson or risotto Gucci at the restaurant. But technology changed all that, with anyone breaking bread at Café Milano being able to snag a snapshot of VIPs using their phones.

Nuschese quipped that he started telling privacy-seeking revelers, “If you have something to hide, please don’t come here.”

Soon, Nuschese, who was born in Italy, will be playing host to even more high-profile fans, throwing a splashy 30th anniversary party at Café Milano on Friday.

The 25th anniversary, just five years ago, included a video tribute to Nuschese with accolades coming from everyone from 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, to former Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.), to Lionel Richie, Dave Chappelle and journalists Wolf Blitzer, Bret Baier, Greta Van Susteren and Bob Woodward, among others. Nuschese said his hotspot will make donations to three organizations as part of the Veterans Day soiree, including the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation, Blue Star Families and Dog Tag Bakery.

Over the years, Nuschese said the hardest times for his eatery were on Sep. 11, 2001, and the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The coronavirus kept Café Milano shuttered for three months before it opened up again, buoyed by its outdoor seating and a revamped carryout menu.

Except for former President Trump — who famously shunned eating out anywhere in Washington besides his eponymous hotel when he was in the White House — Café Milano has hosted every sitting commander in chief since opening its doors.

Whether it’s a president or a pontiff — Milano served Pope Benedict XVI’s 81st birthday luncheon at the Vatican embassy in 2008 — Nuschese said famed patrons never put him on edge.

“In a very awful way, I have to tell you — and I think maybe this is a blessing — I have to admit I have never been nervous,” he said.

“I’ve never been starstruck by anybody.”

“I learned immediately that everybody, they’re just human, regardless if they’re president, prime minister, or anything. And I always felt very comfortable around that,” Nuschese added.

When the restaurant first opened, Nuschese said, he was concerned that the distance from Capitol Hill would keep members of Congress from sitting down for a meal.

“Originally I didn’t think they were going to come, to be honest with you, because we are so far away.”

But lawmakers did come, and are still continuing to add a side dish of politics to the menu at Café Milano.

“I’ve had 30 great years,” Nuschese said. “And the good news — especially in this business — is that I’m still having fun.”