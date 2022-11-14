trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Michelle Obama stops short of endorsing Biden reelection bid

by Julia Mueller - 11/14/22 12:50 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 11/14/22 12:50 PM ET
Former first lady Michelle Obama
Getty Images
Former first lady Michelle Obama is seeking to follow up on the success of her best-selling book “Becoming.”

Former first lady Michelle Obama on Monday praised President Biden but stopped short of endorsing a 2024 reelection bid.

Asked in a “20/20” interview with ABC’s Robin Roberts whether she hoped Biden would run again, Obama said, “You know, I — I will have to see.” 

Obama, who is on a press tour promoting her new book, “The Light We Carry,” said that Biden, who served as vice president in her husband’s administration, is “doing the best he can under some tough circumstances” but declined to comment on whether he should run for another term in the White House. 

“The reason I don’t speak on that is because I know what it feels like to be on the other side of it, and I think that that’s a personal decision that he and his family have to make,” Obama said.  

“Probably, if I hadn’t been through it, I would feel more cavalier about opining on it, but I know it’s a personal call, and I don’t want to be one of the millions of people weighing in on what he should do, he and Jill should do,” she added, referring to first lady Jill Biden. 

The 79-year-old president has faced low approval ratings, concerns about his age and polls indicating that many Americans don’t want him to make another White House bid, but Biden has said he intends to run again

A formal decision hasn’t yet been made, but Biden has teased that he’ll make the call about whether to run early next year.

Former President Trump, who has also hinted heavily at a 2024 bid, last week called it “inconceivable” that Biden would run for reelection.

Trump is expected to announce his own candidacy on Tuesday. 

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Sunday called Biden a “great president for our country” and said he should run again.

Tags 2024 Jill Biden Joe Biden Michelle Obama Michelle Obama

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Pence: Trump ‘decided to be part of ...
  2. Here’s a game plan: Biden replaces ...
  3. Herschel Walker has a ...
  4. Republicans eye Manchin as top target ...
  5. Hobbs lead over Lake narrows with 93 ...
  6. Here’s where the Alaska House and ...
  7. Ginni Thomas joins conservatives ...
  8. Biden says he doesn’t think ...
  9. GOP candidate who reportedly ...
  10. Supreme Court clears way for Jan. 6 ...
  11. Kari Lake deems Arizona’s election ...
  12. Fox News faces post-midterm choice ...
  13. George Conway: Trump-DeSantis 2024 ...
  14. Ranking the Democrats who could run ...
  15. 3 UVA football players killed in ...
  16. Trump pushes special master to deem ...
  17. Progressives eye new Congress ...
  18. Ron Johnson calls Senate GOP ...
Load more

Video

See all Video