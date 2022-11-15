trending:

Rod Stewart says he turned down $1M to perform at World Cup in Qatar

by Brad Dress - 11/15/22 10:32 AM ET
FILE – In this Feb. 18, 2020 file photo, Rod Stewart performs on stage at the Brit Awards 2020 in London. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

British rock legend Rod Stewart said he turned down a $1 million offer to perform at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar because of the country’s human rights record.

Stewart, 77, told British newspaper The Times that he was offered to play there 15 months ago but decided against the offer because “it’s not right to go.”

Qatar, a small nation in the Middle East on the Arabian Peninsula, has come under scrutiny for its treatment of migrant workers and its anti-LGBTQ stance.

English pop singer Dua Lipa also denied reports that she would perform at the 2022 World Cup, saying she would only do so if the country improves its record on human rights.

The Australian men’s soccer team released a video last month condemning Qatar for its treatment of migrant workers and LGBTQ people.

Jung Kook, a worldwide pop star in the South Korean group BTS, is slated to perform at the World Cup in Qatar.

