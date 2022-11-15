trending:

Kevin Costner says it’s ‘OK’ if he loses fans over political views

by Brad Dress - 11/15/22 11:45 AM ET
Kevin Costner poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK launch of the streaming site Paramount +, in London, Monday, June 20, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Actor Kevin Costner said he was “OK” with losing fans over his political views, saying he “didn’t really care how the cookie crumbles” when he backed Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) earlier this year.

In a new interview with USA Today upon the season five premiere of his hit Paramount show “Yellowstone,” Costner said he has no regrets for supporting Cheney in her primary this year, as well as former presidential candidate and current Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg in 2020.

“Just because you lose doesn’t mean you’re done; it doesn’t mean you’re even wrong,” said Costner.

In August, Costner wore a pro-Cheney shirt that the Republican lawmaker shared in an Instagram post, saying the Hollywood star was putting “country over party.”

Costner told USA Today that he knew Cheney, an outspoken critic of former President Trump, wouldn’t win her primary against a Trump-backed candidate. But he wanted to support her anyways.

“I wanted to let her know, as a citizen, how much I appreciated her brave, clear-headed stance,” said Costner.

Costner earned some criticism for his political views, but that wasn’t a chief concern for him.

“I didn’t really care how the cookie crumbles, that people that liked me now don’t like me,” he told USA Today. “That’s OK.”

