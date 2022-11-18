trending:

In The Know

Capitol Christmas Tree arrives from North Carolina

by Judy Kurtz - 11/18/22 2:05 PM ET
Capitol Christmas Tree
Greg Nash
People watch the arrival of the Capitol Christmas Tree to the West Front Lawn on Friday, November 18, 2022. The 78-foot Red Spruce from the Pisgah National Forest in North Carolina will be decorated handmade ornaments and lit during a ceremony in early December.

SPOTTED: Capitol Hill getting in the holiday spirit, with the arrival of the Capitol Christmas Tree.

This year’s tree was seen being hoisted into the West Lawn of the Capitol on Friday.

The 78-foot red spruce, harvested from North Carolina’s Pisgah National Forest, was “affectionately named ‘Ruby’” by the Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service.

A lighting date for the tree has not yet been announced.

