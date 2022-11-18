Capitol Christmas Tree arrives from North Carolina
SPOTTED: Capitol Hill getting in the holiday spirit, with the arrival of the Capitol Christmas Tree.
This year’s tree was seen being hoisted into the West Lawn of the Capitol on Friday.
The 78-foot red spruce, harvested from North Carolina’s Pisgah National Forest, was “affectionately named ‘Ruby’” by the Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service.
A lighting date for the tree has not yet been announced.
