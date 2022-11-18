trending:

Al Roker hospitalized for blood clots

by Jared Gans - 11/18/22 5:35 PM ET
NBC weather anchor Al Roker
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
NBC weather anchor Al Roker attends the 30th annual Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame Awards gala at the Ziegfeld Ballroom on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in New York.

Al Roker, the famed “Today” show weather anchor, announced on Friday that he had been admitted to a hospital last week after a blood clot in his leg sent additional clots to his lungs. 

Roker said in an Instagram post that he is getting “terrific” medical care and recovering after some “medical whack-a-mole.” He noted that many people have been asking where he has been, as he has been absent from the show recently. 

“Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon,” he said. 

Roker included a photo of a bouquet of flowers in his post. 

In late 2020, Roker announced on the show that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer during an annual physical. He said at the time that the cancer was caught early, and he underwent surgery to have his prostate removed.

