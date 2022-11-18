Al Roker hospitalized for blood clots

Al Roker, the famed “Today” show weather anchor, announced on Friday that he had been admitted to a hospital last week after a blood clot in his leg sent additional clots to his lungs.

Roker said in an Instagram post that he is getting “terrific” medical care and recovering after some “medical whack-a-mole.” He noted that many people have been asking where he has been, as he has been absent from the show recently.

“Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon,” he said.

Roker included a photo of a bouquet of flowers in his post.

In late 2020, Roker announced on the show that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer during an annual physical. He said at the time that the cancer was caught early, and he underwent surgery to have his prostate removed.