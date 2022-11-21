Ye returns to Twitter again after restriction over antisemitic remarks

Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West who has been embroiled in controversy over antisemitic comments, returned to Twitter on Sunday after a roughly two-week break, posting the word “Shalom,” which means peace in Hebrew.

The rapper’s “Shalom” post included a smiley face. Before that, Ye also tweeted that he was testing if his Twitter was blocked, which earned a reply from the social media platform’s new owner, Elon Musk.

“Don’t kill what ye hate Save what ye love,” Musk tweeted back.

Before his return on Sunday, Ye’s last post was on Nov. 4, a day after he declared he was taking a “30 day cleanse” to refrain from alcohol, sexual intercourse and adult films as well as a “verbal fast.”

“I’m not talking to nooobody for a month,” he tweeted, adding that his “Twitter still lit.”

Restrictions on Ye’s account were lifted in late October. His account was locked because of antisemitic posts, including one where Ye said he would “go death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”

The rapper also made a series of antisemitic remarks in unaired portions of an interview he did with Fox News host Tucker Carlson last month.

Ye’s first new Twitter post on Nov. 3, after restrictions were lifted, was a picture of basketball star Kyrie Irving, who has apologized for sharing a documentary that includes widely criticized antisemitic conspiracies, a move that led to him being suspended.

A number of companies and organizations, including Adidas, have cut ties with Ye in the wake of the controversy. Ye reluctantly apologized for his controversial remarks.

Musk, who has promised to make Twitter a platform for free speech, over the weekend reinstated former President Trump’s Twitter account after it was suspended following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.