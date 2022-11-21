trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Ye returns to Twitter again after restriction over antisemitic remarks

by Brad Dress - 11/21/22 12:21 PM ET
by Brad Dress - 11/21/22 12:21 PM ET
Ye
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
The rapper formerly known as Kanye West attends the WSJ Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards at MOMA on November 6, 2019 in New York City.

Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West who has been embroiled in controversy over antisemitic comments, returned to Twitter on Sunday after a roughly two-week break, posting the word “Shalom,” which means peace in Hebrew.

The rapper’s “Shalom” post included a smiley face. Before that, Ye also tweeted that he was testing if his Twitter was blocked, which earned a reply from the social media platform’s new owner, Elon Musk.

“Don’t kill what ye hate Save what ye love,” Musk tweeted back.

Before his return on Sunday, Ye’s last post was on Nov. 4, a day after he declared he was taking a “30 day cleanse” to refrain from alcohol, sexual intercourse and adult films as well as a “verbal fast.”

“I’m not talking to nooobody for a month,” he tweeted, adding that his “Twitter still lit.”

Restrictions on Ye’s account were lifted in late October. His account was locked because of antisemitic posts, including one where Ye said he would “go death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”

The rapper also made a series of antisemitic remarks in unaired portions of an interview he did with Fox News host Tucker Carlson last month.

Ye’s first new Twitter post on Nov. 3, after restrictions were lifted, was a picture of basketball star Kyrie Irving, who has apologized for sharing a documentary that includes widely criticized antisemitic conspiracies, a move that led to him being suspended.

A number of companies and organizations, including Adidas, have cut ties with Ye in the wake of the controversy. Ye reluctantly apologized for his controversial remarks.

Musk, who has promised to make Twitter a platform for free speech, over the weekend reinstated former President Trump’s Twitter account after it was suspended following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

Tags Twitter Ye

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump may not make it to the primaries
  2. Omar fires back after McCarthy vows to remove her from committees
  3. Trump White House bid has hardly any Senate GOP support
  4. DeSantis closes gap with Trump in new poll
  5. Inside Kevin McCarthy's math problem to becoming Speaker
  6. Biden reaches for his pen — and undermines separation of powers
  7. Juan Williams: McConnell wins Round One over Trump
  8. For experts, the evidence in two probes compels charging Trump
  9. Ocasio-Cortez, Democrats slam Boebert for tweet offering ‘prayers’ after ...
  10. McCarthy vows to remove three Dems from committee posts
  11. Former acting solicitor general expects Trump to be indicted by special counsel
  12. These prominent Republicans are speaking out against Trump’s 2024 run
  13. Democrats interrupt history to make their own
  14. 28 percent in new poll want focus on presidential impeachment investigation
  15. Democrats demand details on response to new Supreme Court leak allegations
  16. What we know about the Colorado Springs nightclub shooting suspect
  17. Another leak of an Alito opinion? Senate investigation can help
  18. Rail union rejects Biden deal, sets stage for December strike
Load more

Video

See all Video