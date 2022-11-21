trending:

Jill Biden welcomes White House Christmas tree

by Judy Kurtz - 11/21/22 3:45 PM ET
White House Christmas Tree
Greg Nash
First lady Jill Biden, her grandson Beau Biden and Kelly Hokanson, the spouse of the chief of the National Guard Bureau General Daniel Hokanson, receive the White House Christmas Tree on Monday, November 21, 2022. The 18-foot concolor fir from the Shealer Family of Evergreen Acres Christmas Tree Farm in Auburn, Pa., will be placed in the Blue Room.

Christmas is in the air at the White House, as Jill Biden welcomed the official tree to kick off the start of the holiday season.

The first lady was on hand for the customary arrival of the White House Christmas tree on Monday.

Holding the hand of her 2-year-old grandson, Beau, Biden exclaimed, “I love the tree!”

Biden said that Beau “wanted to come out and see the tree.”

“Beautiful,” she told reporters.

“It’ll fill our hearts, for sure,” Biden said.

A pair of Clydesdale horses brought the tree by carriage to the steps of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

Saying that Beau wanted to pet one of the animals, he and his grandmother carefully approached the horses before giving them a pat.

The tree, a 20-year-old concolor fir grown in Pennsylvania, stands more than 18 feet tall. Biden was later heard inviting the family who harvested the holiday showstopper to one of the White House Christmas parties.

The official Christmas tree traditionally gets a prime spot in the Blue Room in the White House.

