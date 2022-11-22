Naomi Biden, husband moved into the White House before her wedding ceremony

Naomi Biden got very familiar with her exclusive wedding venue ahead of her nuptials, moving into the White House months before her big day.

The 28-year-old lawyer confirmed that she and her now-husband have been residing in the executive mansion alongside her grandparents, President Biden and first lade Jill Biden, in a Vogue digital cover story published Tuesday.

Naomi Biden moved into the White House with her then-fiancé, Peter Neal, after the lease on their Washington apartment ran out, according to Vogue.

The couple asked Naomi Biden’s grandparents if they could move in “for a few months” — along with their mini Australian shepherd, Charlie — as they planned their White House wedding.

“I try to remind myself it’s the White House,” Naomi Biden told Vogue, “but it also gets normalized over time.”

The pair got married on the South Lawn — the 19th wedding to take place at the White House.

The New York Times first reported last week that President Biden’s eldest granddaughter lived at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. A White House spokesperson didn’t comment to The Hill at the time about the living situation.

The 46th commander in chief isn’t the first president to have extended family members inhabit the White House.

Melania Trump’s parents, Viktor and Amalija Knavs, reportedly lived at the White House on a part-time basis, traveling between Washington and former President Trump’s New York and Florida residences.

Michelle Obama’s mother, Marian Robinson, also famously moved into the White House with her daughter, then-President Obama and her young grandchildren.

Robinson said in a 2018 interview that concern for her family’s safety and well-being is what drove her to D.C.

But, Robinson told CBS News’s Gayle King, life at the White House was a “huge adjustment.”

“As a matter of fact, I talked [the White House staff] into allowing me to do my own laundry,” Robinson said.