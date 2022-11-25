Ivanka Trump tweets photos of family from World Cup: ‘Go Team USA!’

Ivanka Trump tweeted a photo of her family at the United States’ World Cup match in Qatar on Friday.

“Go Team USA!” the former White House adviser tweeted, followed by an emoji of an American flag.

One photo Trump posted shows her, husband Jared Kushner and their three children, and another shows her son wearing a red, white and blue hat and an American flag and holding a flag.

Trump, the daughter of former President Trump, said earlier this month that she does not plan to “be involved in politics” following her father’s announcement that he is making a third run for the White House in 2024.

She said she wants to prioritize her children and “private life.”

“While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena,” she told Fox News Digital in an interview.

Ivanka Trump and Kushner both served as top advisers to Trump during his presidency.

The United States and England tied 0-0 in the match, their second games of the first round of the 2022 World Cup.