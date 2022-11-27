Americans will soon get to vote in Eurovision Song Contest

Americans next year will get to vote in the Eurovision Song Contest, an annual music and songwriting competition with a massive following in Europe and growing international interest.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU), an organization of public broadcasters that hosts the event, announced last week that Eurovision is expanding in 2023. Viewers from non-participating countries will, for the first time, be able to vote for their favorite competition songs online.

There are also some changes to the voting rules, with viewers directly voting in songs to the semi-finals without a professional jury weighing in.

Martin Österdahl, the Eurovision Song Contest’s executive supervisor, said in a statement the 67-year-old competition has “constantly evolved to remain relevant and exciting.”

“These changes acknowledge the immense popularity of the show by giving more power to the audience of the world’s largest live music event,” Österdahl said.

The winner of the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest was a Ukrainian folk-rap ensemble, Kalush Orchestra, which would usually mean Ukraine hosts the next competition.

But because on Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will be hosted in Liverpool, England, in early May.

Eurovision, founded in 1956, began with just seven participating countries but has since expanded to more than 40 countries, including non-European nations like Israel and Australia.

EBU members representing their countries have until March to nominate an artist and song for the competition.

There is a semi-final event, a second semi-final and a Grand Final, in which a winner is chosen.

Viewers can vote through text message, by phone or through an official Eurovision app. Viewers cannot vote for the country they live in.

Next year, 37 countries will compete for 20 spots in the Grand Final.