White House looks to tell ‘great story of America’ with holiday decor

This year’s White House holiday decor is taking a cue from the Constitution, decking the halls with the theme, “We the People.”

Jill Biden unveiled the theme for the annual decorating tradition on Monday, saying in a statement that her hope for the White House’s seasonal makeover was to “capture the spirit embodied in the very idea of America.”

“During your visit to the People’s House, through rooms full of history and holiday decor, in the mirrored ornaments and reflective lights, our hope is that you feel at home and find yourself in the great story of America,” the first lady said.

“As our country gathers for the holidays, traditions may vary, but our shared American values — a belief in possibility, optimism, and unity — endure season after season,” she added.

In a media preview on Monday, the White House gave a first glimpse at its holiday transformation.

A tree that first greets visitors at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. honors Gold Star families, with ornaments inscribed with the names of fallen service members. Biden, who launched her Joining Forces initiative with former First Lady Michelle Obama in 2011, is poised to welcome National Guard leaders and families at the White House on Monday.

Another area of the White House, the Vermeil Room, features cameos by the Bidens’s pets, with illustrations of dog Commander and cat Willow on display. The drawings, the White House said, are meant to remind “us of the gift of unconditional love.”

The gingerbread house in the State Dining Room is joined by a sweet sidekick this year: a sugar cookie replica of Philadelphia’s Independence Hall. The massive confection includes 20 sheets of sugar cookie dough, 30 sheets of gingerbread dough, 100 pounds of pastillage, 30 pounds of chocolate and 40 pounds of royal icing, according to the White House.

The White House also announced a “new addition” to its collection this year: a menorah constructed from wood that was removed around 1950 in a renovation during President Truman’s administration. The menorah, located in the Cross Hall of the White House, was created by the Executive Residence Carpentry Shop.

This year’s decor includes more than 83,600 holiday lights, 25 wreaths and 77 Christmas trees.

More than 150 volunteers helped to decorate the White House this year in anticipation of the 50,000 visitors expected to pass through during the holiday season.