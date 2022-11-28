trending:

NFL free agent Odell Beckham Jr. removed from plane in Miami

by Zach Schonfeld - 11/28/22 8:08 AM ET
Odell Beckham Jr.
FILE – Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. walks on the sideline during a NFL divisional playoff football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Beckham Jr. was removed by police from an aircraft before takeoff at Miami International Airport after officials said he failed to respond to requests to buckle his seatbelt and appeared to be unconsciousness, police and airline officials said Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Menendez, File)

Police removed NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. from a commercial flight on Sunday, saying he failed to respond to requests to buckle his seatbelt.

Miami Dade Police Officer Luis Sierra in a statement said Beckham appeared to be coming in and out of consciousness as staff tried to wake him to fasten his seatbelt at Miami International Airport.

“Fearing that Mr. Beckham was seriously ill, and that his condition would worsen through the expected 5 hour flight, [flight crew members] called for police and fire rescue,” Sierra said.

Sierra added that Beckham was escorted to a nonsecure area of the terminal where he “made other arrangements.”

“Upon the officers arrival, the flight crew asked Mr. Beckham several times to exit the aircraft, which he refused. The aircraft was deplaned, at which time Mr. Beckham was asked by the officers to exit the plane, and did so without incident,” Sierra said.

American Airlines confirmed the incident took place on flight 1228, which was bound for Los Angeles, saying the plane returned to the gate before takeoff due to a customer failing to follow crew member instructions, The Associated Press reported.

Flight data shows the plane took off from Miami about two hours late on Sunday morning.

“Never in my life have I experienced what just happened to me… I’ve seen it alll..” Beckham tweeted on Sunday.

The Hill has reached out to the airline and Beckham’s attorney for further comment.

Beckham, a free agent, played for the Los Angeles Rams last season as they went on to win the Super Bowl against the Cincinnati Bengals.

He was taken out of that game for what was later revealed as a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

Beckham is in demand from multiple teams and plans to visit the New York Giants, the Dallas Cowboys and the Buffalo Bills in the coming days, according to NFL Network.

