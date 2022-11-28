Kim Kardashian condemns Balenciaga over photo campaign

Kim Kardashian condemned the fashion company Balenciaga after it released a photo campaign with children holding BDSM accessories, adding that she was “re-evaluating” her relationship with the business.

Kardashian, an ambassador for the luxury brand, said in a Twitter thread on Sunday that she was “shaken by the disturbing images” shared by Balenciaga last week.

“I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened,” the reality star wrote. “The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period.”

The photos, which have now been removed, were part of a holiday campaign to sell plush bear bags and were set up by a third-party photography team, according to Balenciaga.

In the photos, children were posing with the bears, which wore bondage restraints associated with BDSM, or bondage, discipline, dominance, submission and sadomasochism.

In an Instagram post, Balenciaga apologized for the campaign and said children should not have been featured in the photos.

“We apologize for displaying unsettling documents in our campaign, we take this matter very seriously and are taking legal action against the parties responsible for creating the set,” the company said. “We strongly condemn abuse of children in any form. We stand for children safety and well-being.”

Last month, Balenciaga was among a number of companies that cut ties with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, after he made a round of antisemitic comments. Kardashian has four kids with Ye and filed for divorce from him last year.

Kardashian, who is among several celebrities that help advertise Balenciaga’s products, said she appreciated the removal of the campaign photos and the apology, but her future with the company was uncertain.

“As for my future with Balenciaga, I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with — & the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children,” she tweeted.