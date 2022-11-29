Lawmakers cheer US World Cup victory

Lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle cheered the U.S. victory in its final game of the first round of the World Cup on Tuesday.

The United States defeated Iran 1-0 in its third game to secure a spot in the second round, which will be made up of 16 teams, and set up a match against the Netherlands on Saturday. The U.S. needed to win the game against Iran to continue in the tournament.

Many members of Congress posted emojis of American flags or posted tweets directed to the U.S. men’s national team to congratulate them on the victory.

President Biden, who is in Michigan to promote his economic agenda, applauded the win after his remarks, saying, “The U.S. one, Iran zero! The game’s over!” Biden had wrapped up his remarks but ran back onstage to tell attendees the news.

“That’s a big game, man. When I spoke to the coach and the players, I said, ‘You can do this.’ They went, ‘Eh.’ They did it. God love ’em. Anyway, just thought you might want to hear,” he said.

Reps. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.), Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.), Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.), John Curtis (R-Utah) and others posted American flag emojis, with Curtis writing, “WHAT A WIN.”

The account for Senate Republicans retweeted the team’s post celebrating the win and wrote, “On to the next round!”

Rep. Andy Kim (D-N.J.) commented, “Exhale” on his own post earlier wishing the team luck after nine minutes of stoppage time concluded at the end of the second half.

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) seemed to share that sentiment, writing, “Those last ten minutes…” followed by an emoji that appeared to be breathing out.

Rep. Scott Peters (D-Colo.) tweeted that the match was a “nail-biter,” while Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) congratulated the “pride” of Hershey and Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District, Christian Pulisic, on scoring the game-winning goal to seal the victory for the U.S.