Netflix teases behind-the-scenes look at ‘Harry and Meghan’

by Judy Kurtz - 12/01/22 12:25 PM ET
Prince Harry, right, and Meghan
Netflix via AP
This image released by Netflix shows Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in a scene from the upcoming documentary “Harry & Meghan,” directed by Liz Garbus.

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are teasing a behind-the-scenes look at their lives in a new trailer for their controversial Netflix docuseries.

“No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors,” Harry, the 38-year-old British royal family member, said in the clip promoting “Harry and Meghan,” released Thursday. Netflix has not disclosed a premiere date for the series.

“I had to do everything I could to protect my family,” the father of two said in another part of the minute-long teaser.

“When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?” American-born former “Suits” star Meghan, who married Harry in 2018, told cameras.

The couple stepped back from their roles as full-time working members of the royal family in 2020 and moved to California.

Last year, they made headlines in a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, saying that racism played a role in their decision to break away.

Harry and the former actress born Meghan Markle inked a multi-year production deal with Netflix in 2020, saying at the time that their focus would be on “creating content that informs but also gives hope.”

The trailer for the docuseries comes as Harry’s brother and sister-in-law, Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, are in the midst of a high-profile visit to Boston. President Biden is expected to meet with the heir to the British throne and his wife on Friday. 

