Colbert, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Anna Wintour among guests at Biden-Macron state dinner

by Judy Kurtz - 12/01/22 6:01 PM ET
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Stephen Colbert and Anna Wintour are among the stars heading to the first White House state dinner under President Biden.

The Bidens will host French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday at the formal affair.

Also among the guests expected at the dinner, according to the White House: Jennifer Garner, John Legend and Chrissy Tiegen and “Morning Joe” co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski.

From Capitol Hill, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) were both also set to attend.

Grammy Award winner Jon Baptiste is poised to perform at the black-tie fete.

In remarks ahead of the dinner on Wednesday, Jill Biden called the gathering an “expression of welcome and friendship,” saying it’s “a way to connect through a language that transcends words.”

The red, white and blue design for the dinner, Biden said, was inspired by the colors of both the United States and France’s flags and “our common values: liberty and democracy, equality and fellowship.”

The dinner for between 300 and 400 guests will be held in a heated glass pavilion on the South Lawn of the White House.

The night’s menu — which a White House official said has been a six-month planning effort — features butter-poached Maine lobster, a trio of American artisanal cheeses, orange chiffon cake and crème fraiche ice cream.

