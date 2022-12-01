trending:

Jill Biden appears in Sesame Street episode

by Jared Gans - 12/01/22 6:03 PM ET
First lady Jill Biden
Greg Nash
First lady Jill Biden waves to guests after receiving the White House Christmas Tree on Monday, November 21, 2022. The 18-foot Concolor Fir from the Shealer Family of Evergreen Acres Christmas Tree Farm in Auburn, Pa., will be placed in the Blue Room.

First lady Jill Biden appeared in an episode of Sesame Street that aired Thursday, helping the characters as they learn about jobs they can have. 

The White House announced in February that Biden would tape episodes for the show and for “social impact and military family initiatives” for Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit organization responsible for producing the show. 

In a clip, the first lady meets with Elmo, Abby and Tamir before the three of them go to school to learn about jobs. She tells Elmo that he can have more than one job if he wants, as she serves as both first lady and a teacher. 

Biden, who has a doctoral degree, teaches English and writing at Northern Virginia Community College, making her the first in their position to have another career while serving as presidential spouse. 

Biden previously teamed up with Sesame Workshop in July 2021 to help military families discuss issues of race and diversity with their children. 

The first lady has worked on initiatives directed toward children in her role, including a push for parents to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19.

